Bibik
Mrs. Cheryl Bibik, 74, of Fernandina Beach passed Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Warner Center for Caring.
Born in Richfield Springs, NY, she was a daughter of the late Vincent and Roberta Davis Lincourt.
For many years Mrs. Bibik held several positions in Banking. Beginning as Customer Service Representative, she also worked as a Loan Officer and eventually rose the position of Branch Manager. While her occupation was in banking, Mrs. Bibik's passion was Interior Design. Time and time again she was able to work in various homes and bring about beautiful results.
She and her husband, Robert, moved to Fernandina Beach three years ago from Vero Beach. They lived in Florida since his discharge from the Navy in 1969.
Mrs. Bibik will be remembered as an outgoing person who made friends wherever she went. Her giving and loving spirit, which could always be found, was most evident when she was with children. She genuinely loved children, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her birthday cake was always adorned with "Honey, Mom and Gram".
She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Robert "Bob" Bibik of Fernandina Beach; her son, Scott Bibik and his wife, Pamela, of Cumming, GA; her daughters, Christine McCown of Emerado, ND and Suzanne Draluck and her husband, Matthew, of Woodbine, GA; a sister, Pamela Alexander of Clarksville, TN; 7 grandchildren, Mary Bibik, Emily Bibik, Joseph Bibik, Sarah Harlow, Jessica Duncklee, Ashely McBride, and Joshua Draluck and 6 great grandchildren, Korbin, Sadie, Abbey, Emmy, Everly and Jace.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 11, 2019 at Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors from 5:00 until 7:00 PM.
A Mass for Mrs. Bibik will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Jose Kallukalam as celebrant. After the Mass family and friends will gather at her home for a time to remember and celebrate her life.
Rather than mourn her death, please join in celebrating her life.
She will be laid to rest in private family ceremony at a later date.
The family asks donations be made, in her memory, to the Warner Center for Caring or the .
