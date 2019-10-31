|
BRIDGES
Cheryl Lynn Bridges passed into the arms of her beloved Mother in heaven on October 28, 2019. Born with Down Syndrome, Cheryl had many obstacles to overcome. She was successful in her life's task of spreading love and understanding to everyone she met. She was instrumental in the founding of "The Cheryl Lynn Training Centers" in Miami, Florida and Sembach, Germany. She was also the inspiration of founding of a training center in Albany, Georgia.
She is survived by her Father Travis L. Bridges, her sister Lisa CR Snyder, her nieces Jessica Shukin, Jordyn Jarozeski, nephew Jakob Snyder, grandnieces Deborah Harp and Kathy Riggs and an extended loving family and friends. Cheryl attended L'Arche Jacksonville Rainbow Program for 19 years exceeding in oil paints and crafts and music.
Her family will be receiving friends at her visitation at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home 850 St Johns Bluff Rd N Jacksonville, FL 32225 on Sunday November 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm. Home going services will be held at Jacksonville Central Church of The Nazarene 320 University Blvd N Jacksonville, FL 32244 at noon on Monday November 4, 2019. Her burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery 4535 Main St N, Jacksonville, FL 32206 following her service Monday at the church, entering through Gate 5.
Honorary Pallbearers are going to be US Ambassador Nancy Soderberg; Hon. Mayor Alvin Brown; Dr. James Keck, MD, Capt, USN; Dr. Harvey Sher, MD; Dir. Chief Ray Alfred; Patricia Sher Esq; Msgt George Gillis, USMC Ret. Chief Jimmy Snyder, JFRD; Kenneth Shukin; Billee Bussard, and Hazel Gillis.
Flowers are appreciated or in lieu of flowers, donations to L'Arche Jacksonville 700 Arlington Rd N Jacksonville, FL 32211-9901 can be made in Cheryl's honor.
