FINNELL

Cheryl Darlene Finnell, 80, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Springfield, TN on February 13, 2019. Cheryl was the daughter of Henry N. (Hank) Bulgier and Shirley Lewis and began her life in Inglewood, California on November 5, 1938. She graduated from Big Bear High School in California and was crowned Snow Queen during her senior year. She was a

lifelong learner attending classes at the University of North Florida and Florida Community College at Jacksonville.

Cheryl took advantage of many opportunities working in different types of environments during her career. She worked as a billing agent for a trucking firm in Belton, South Carolina and again in Birmingham, Alabama, real estate sales and interior design in Jacksonville, Florida, ownership and management of The Sailmaker Restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, and worked

for Jacksonville University in the catering department for many years.

Cheryl is survived by her children David "Bud" Oaklund of Springfield, TN, Denise (Doug) Satterfield of York, SC, Mona (Karl) Kelley of Springfield, TN, Liz (Gerald) Reed of Jasper, AL, and Dana (Larry) Oaklund of Fort Lauderdale, FL., 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, brother BOB Lewis of Lake Isabella, CA, and a special cousin, Lynell Withers of Russellville, AR.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bill and Steve, daughter Paula, and beloved spouse of 21 years, Daniel Finnell.

She loved keeping her mind active with crossword puzzles, Sudoku, Scrabble, and cross-stitch. She also enjoyed long walks on the beach collecting shells.

A celebration of life will be held on a later date. Cremation will be completed by Robertson County Funeral Home in Springfield, TN. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary