Gafford
Cheryl Ann Tienken Gafford, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Community Hospice Center for Caring at St. Vincent's Southside in Jacksonville. Cheryl was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on November 20, 1950, to Ernest & Helen Tienken.
A longtime Jacksonville resident, Cheryl & her family were also longtime members of All Saints Episcopal Church. She worked for many years in the mortgage banking industry as a mortgage consultant, most recently with Black Knight Inc. of Jacksonville, where she was a source of help to many people. She enjoyed going to the beach, doing cross-stitch, listening to music, watching old movies & spending time with her granddaughter. Cheryl was also a great cook & baker whose creations will be missed by her family, friends & co-workers. Cheryl will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother & grandmother.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved husband, Gerald Martin Gafford. She is survived by her son, Gregory Martin Gafford & his wife, Jennifer of St. Augustine; her granddaughter, Charlotte; her brother Fred Tienken & his wife, Celeste; her nieces & nephew Laura, Matthew, Michelle, Dawn & Monica and by many extended family members & friends.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., where the family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7th (tonight). A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, in All Saints Episcopal Church, 4171 Hendricks Ave., with Fr. Donovan Cain officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Cheryl's honor to the Music Program at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4171 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Condolences & remembrances may be shared at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019