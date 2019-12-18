|
|
Harris
Cheryl Yvette Harris, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on December 12, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 AM at New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1824 Prospect Street. Mrs. Harris' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5-8 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019