BIALIK

Chester Louis Bialik, age 85, of Orange Park, FL passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1933 in Cicero, IL to Frank and Stella Bialik. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Carol Koziol-Bialik. He is also survived by sons Jack Bialik (Sandy), Robert Bialik (Rhonda) and James Bialik (Patty) and step-sons Thomas Koziol (Terry), Steve Koziol (Jane), James Koziol (Tammy) and stepdaughter Carolyn Regan (Ray). He leaves seven grandchildren Brent Bialik (Tiah), Jessica Powell (Rickie), Sarah Bialik (Ben Yeager), Joshua Bialik, Derek Anderson (Rebecca), Shaun Anderson (Megan) and Troy Anderson (Jayde), seven great-grandchildren and many dear friends and neighbors who were like family to him. He enjoyed fishing, golf, baseball, Las Vegas and dining with family and friends.

Chester started working for the B&O railroad and retired as Division Manager of Engineering from CSX after 32 years of service. He valued hard work not only from employees but also those around him.

The family will receive friends at a viewing on Friday, March 15th from 5PM – 7PM at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 16th at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 10AM. Graveside services will be immediately following. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary