Chester Robinson
1936 - 2020
Robinson
Graveside service for Mr. Chester Robinson will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 12:00 Noon in the Historic Restlawn Cemetery. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held the morning of the service from 11:30 AM until the hour of service at the cemetery. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Viewing
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Historic Restlawn Cemetery
JUL
6
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Historic Restlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
