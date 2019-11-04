|
|
Bryant
Christa Elizabeth Bryant, age 20, of Atlantic Beach, Florida passed away October 27, 2019. She was born March 22, 1999, in Jacksonville, Florida to Kenneth E. Purcell and Jill Marie Stanton. Christa was a resident of Atlantic Beach and graduated from the Episcopal School of Jacksonville. She was the Editor and Chief of the yearbook before graduating with honors in 2017. Christa was a Junior on the Dean's list at Florida State University. Christa loved her family, going to the beach with friends, The Mami's, "Desperate Housewives", her best friend Carlie, naps, writing letters, her cat Holly, college life, avocado toast, her lifelong neighborhood friends, fonts, singing karaoke, F-150s, sushi, shopping, Snapchat, Jimmy Johns, and her Dad's oversized t-shirts.
Christa is survived by her parents, Jill, and Ken of Atlantic Beach, FL; siblings, Michael, Jenn, and Matthew.
A Celebration of Christa's life will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. John's Cathedral 256 E Church St Jacksonville, FL at 11:00 a.m. with Dean Kate Morehead officiating. Interment will follow at Beaches Memorial Park. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249- 1166.
Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019