Christian (Chris) George Warming, a retired Army Veteran and resident of Jacksonville, Fl, died unexpectedly on November 14, 2018 at the age of 53.

Chris is survived by his two boys, Casey and Connor; his brother Rick Warming and his sister Tina Howell. He is predeceased by his Mother and Father, Frederick and Mary Warming; his grandparents Christine and George Warming and Esther and George Esposito.

Chris was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on January 15, 1965. He moved to Jacksonville with his family in 1971 and graduated from Englewood High School in 1985. Following high school Chris joined the Army and graduated from boot camp at Fort Jackson in South Carolina October of 1986. He was a member of the 1st Armor Division, Old Ironsides and stationed in Ansbach, Germany.

Chris was a devoted father and avid animal lover. His two sons were the most important part of his life. He was an excellent marksman and never met a stranger. Chris was a cherished friend to many and he will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

A Military Honors Service is scheduled for 2:30pm on Friday, May 31st at the Jacksonville National Cemetery on Lannie Road. In lieu of flowers please send donations to K9s for Warriors. Arrangements by

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home. 940 Cesery Blvd. (904)744-8422

