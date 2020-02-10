Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
Dr. Christina Campbell Obituary
Campbell
Dr. Christina Campbell, 69, of Saint Simons Island, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL.
Christina was born 13th March 1950 in Birmingham, England to Bill and Betty Smith. She had joint citizenship with the US and UK and was an Anesthesiologist. During her distinguished medical career, she practiced in the UK, Montreal, and Indianapolis, before retiring to live in Saint Simons, in 2007.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Dr. John Campbell of Saint Simons; her father, Bill Smith of Water Orton, England; her sister, Theresa Lee (David) of Uplyme, England; her sons, Stuart Campbell and Andrew Campbell (Kelly) of Tempe, AZ; grandsons, Jack and Max Campbell of Tempe, AZ; sister-in-law, Carol Patton (Hal) of Pensacola; and numerous aunts, uncles, a niece and nephews, and their spouses and children.
A celebration of Christina's life will be held at 11 AM Thursday, 13th of February at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4407 Highway 17 N. Brunswick. Family and friends are welcomed to come and share memories that they had with Christina.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
