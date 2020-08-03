Semler
Christine Charlotte Semler, age 97, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her home in Jacksonville, FL. Mrs. Semler was born in New York, NY on March 27, 1923, to John Brauer & Charlotte Fromann Brauer. She worked for AT&T and retired after a 40 plus year career as a Senior Service Observer. A longtime Jacksonville resident, Mrs. Semler was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the South Jacksonville Elkettes, and the Widow and Widowers Club, among many others. She was also a very active member of the exercise class at Memorial Hospital, which she attended three times per week. Mrs. Semler was preceded in death by her husband, John Semler. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many friends & church family. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., with The Rev. Teresa Seagle officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home & 1 hour prior to the funeral. Mrs. Semler will be laid to rest in All Faith Cemetery in Middle Village, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to her church or to the charity of one's choice
. Condolences and remembrances can be posted at hewellfuneralhomes.com
