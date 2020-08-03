1/
Christine Charlotte Semler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Semler
Christine Charlotte Semler, age 97, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her home in Jacksonville, FL. Mrs. Semler was born in New York, NY on March 27, 1923, to John Brauer & Charlotte Fromann Brauer. She worked for AT&T and retired after a 40 plus year career as a Senior Service Observer. A longtime Jacksonville resident, Mrs. Semler was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the South Jacksonville Elkettes, and the Widow and Widowers Club, among many others. She was also a very active member of the exercise class at Memorial Hospital, which she attended three times per week. Mrs. Semler was preceded in death by her husband, John Semler. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many friends & church family. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., with The Rev. Teresa Seagle officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home & 1 hour prior to the funeral. Mrs. Semler will be laid to rest in All Faith Cemetery in Middle Village, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to her church or to the charity of one's choice. Condolences and remembrances can be posted at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved