|
|
Daniel
Christine Page Daniel was born September 19, 1925 in Sampson County, North Carolina. Christine passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was the oldest of four children born to Roland and Hattie Mae Page. She attended Robert E. Lee High School. She was married to Aubrey M. Daniel in 1948 and started a family shortly thereafter.
She was a Civil Servant during War World II and later held various jobs as a secretary. She was office manager for Arlington Presbyterian Church for 13 years. She earned her interior design associates degree from FCCJ and later became a real estate agent. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed sewing and crafts. She is survived by her three children, James Richard Daniel (Tracey), Thomas Alan Daniel, and Linda Daniel Flanagan (Frank). Additionally, survived by her four grandchildren, Sara D. Shaylor (Jay), Craig H. Flanagan (Sarah), Emily D. Daniel and Kevin Flanagan (Christine); as well as four great-grandchildren, Jack Shaylor, Maggie Shaylor, Harper Flanagan, Holden Flanagan. She is also survived by her siblings Merline Spencer, Peggy DeWitt, Roland Page, Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:30-6:30 pm at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32211, Funeral service to be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 am with reception following at Arlington Presbyterian Church, 1351 Sprinkle Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32211. Burial service will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11 am at Jacksonville National Cemetery 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020