Jenkins
Funeral service for Mrs. Christine W. Jenkins will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, Pastor Donald Johnson, officiating. She was a faithful member of ETA Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Wilder Park Senior Citizen Club and Unity Club. She was employed by Duval County Schools as an Educator and retried after 30 years of dedicated service. She is survived by: a loving spouse, Vernice Jenkins; children, Reginald (Shelia), Mortimer (Elaine), Veronica (Ernest ); a host of grandchildren; one sister, Flora (George); and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-7P.M. Entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Holmes Glover Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc., 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019