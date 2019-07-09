Keyser

Christine Crutchfield Keyser, born September 28, 1933 to Inman Payne Crutchfield and Christine Dearing Crutchfield joined her parents in heaven on July 6, 2019. Chris, or Sis, as she was known, is the third great granddaughter of Jacksonville's founder, Isaiah David Hart. She is a former member of the Jacksonville Junior League, a Hospice worker, and upon her return after 39 years as the wife of a US Naval Chaplain she volunteered as a Guardian Ad Litem. Chris is survived by her husband of 64 years, The Right Reverend Charles L. Keyser, retired Episcopal Bishop to the Armed Forces and Assistant Bishop for the Diocese of Florida in Jacksonville. Additionally, she is survived by her children Charles L. (Kathy L.) Keyser, Jr; Christine D. Keyser; and Dr. Catherine H. Keyser; ten grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren. Her youngest daughter, Caroline B. Keyser, is waiting for her in Heaven. A Memorial Eucharist will be held where Sis was baptized and confirmed at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 1100 Stockton Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church and Outreach at 1924 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206, in her honor. HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205 is serving the family.

