St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Wilker
Our precious Christine is now resting with our Savior. Her race is run. She is weary no more. As we gather, help us celebrate her life and her amazing spirit. Her unquenchable fight for the underdog was shadowed only by her deep love of her family.
Christine Wilker...
More than the sum total of her parts...
Wife, Mother, Daughter, Grandmother, Nurse, Friend, Champion.
We all have a Christine memory and we will hold them in our hearts forever. Her contagious laughter, her kindness, her unstoppable spirit will remain with us and inspire us well beyond today.
She is survived by her husband Rick Wilker, her children Ashleigh Petersen, Alise Petersen-Smith, and Johnathan Wilker, her parents, Jerry and Susan Hess, grandchildren: Jackson, Tanner, Grayson, and Sawyer.
She is preceded in death by son Harrison Wilker and her grandparents.
Celebration service is Saturday, June 8 from 1:00 - 2:30 with a short service following at St John's Family Funeral Home 385 State Road 207 St. Augustine.
In lieu of flowers, Christine would have preferred any donations to Doberman Rescue society.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 3 to June 5, 2019
