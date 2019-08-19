|
Baker
Christopher Lee Baker (48) of Jacksonville, Florida passed away August 14, 2019.
Chris graduated from Sandalwood High School in 1988 and from UNF in December 2003. His career consisted of 30 plus years in sales and management. Chris had an innate ability to play and compose a variety of music and musical instruments. A few of his passions included being a self-appointed amateur movie critic, talking hours about history, caring for all types of animals, and he was an avid collector of guns and gadgets.
Chris is predeceased by his father, Jerry Baker. He is survived by his mother, Deborah Baker; siblings, Hillary and Daniel; niece, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
A private gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019