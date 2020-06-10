Harrell
Christopher Bryan Harrell, 41, passed unexpectedly of a heart attack on April 10, 2020.
Chris was an only child and is survived by his parents, Bryan and Joyce Harrell of Jacksonville. He is also survived by his uncles and aunts, Les Robinson of Wister, Oklahoma; Randy and Donna Murray of Jacksonville, Florida; Steve and Sherry Harrell of Jacksonville, Florida; John Fleming of Jacksonville, Florida; and Steve and Suzanne Jenkins of Denham Springs, Louisiana, along with numerous cousins and their families.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Grady Harrell and Gloria English; his maternal grandparents, Alfred and Mattie Hutchison; his uncle, Andy Harrell; and his aunts, Penny Fleming and Kay Robinson.
Chris was a valued employee of Smith Hulsey & Busey. For the past twenty-one years, Chris was the firm's IT coordinator. Chris's cheerful demeanor, always-on-the-move personality, and generosity of spirit were core to the spirit and values of the firm. Chris, known to his friends at the firm as Blue, will be greatly missed.
Chris was a foodie and enjoyed his favorite food trucks and the different types of ethnic foods on each truck. He had a soft spot for his parents' cats, and he loved talking about his parents' adventures in their conversion van. Chris had plenty of adventures of his own, traveling with his buddies all over the U.S.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Christ's Church, 6045 Greenland Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32258. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Rest in peace, boy Blue!
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Christopher Bryan Harrell, 41, passed unexpectedly of a heart attack on April 10, 2020.
Chris was an only child and is survived by his parents, Bryan and Joyce Harrell of Jacksonville. He is also survived by his uncles and aunts, Les Robinson of Wister, Oklahoma; Randy and Donna Murray of Jacksonville, Florida; Steve and Sherry Harrell of Jacksonville, Florida; John Fleming of Jacksonville, Florida; and Steve and Suzanne Jenkins of Denham Springs, Louisiana, along with numerous cousins and their families.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Grady Harrell and Gloria English; his maternal grandparents, Alfred and Mattie Hutchison; his uncle, Andy Harrell; and his aunts, Penny Fleming and Kay Robinson.
Chris was a valued employee of Smith Hulsey & Busey. For the past twenty-one years, Chris was the firm's IT coordinator. Chris's cheerful demeanor, always-on-the-move personality, and generosity of spirit were core to the spirit and values of the firm. Chris, known to his friends at the firm as Blue, will be greatly missed.
Chris was a foodie and enjoyed his favorite food trucks and the different types of ethnic foods on each truck. He had a soft spot for his parents' cats, and he loved talking about his parents' adventures in their conversion van. Chris had plenty of adventures of his own, traveling with his buddies all over the U.S.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Christ's Church, 6045 Greenland Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32258. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Rest in peace, boy Blue!
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.