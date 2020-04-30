|
DeGidio
Christopher Paul DeGidio, 58, died suddenly on April 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife Erin (Phillips) DeGidio, son Evan J. DeGidio, parents George J. DeGidio Sr. and Valrae (Schardin) DeGidio, sisters Betsy (Brad) Bonner and Jennifer DeGidio, nieces Dr. Kristen Bonner and Kendall Lloyd and nephews Connor and Carson Welch.
He was born in Milton, Fl on January 31, 1962, and settled in Jacksonville in 1975. Chris loved cars. He was a Certified Master Mechanic who worked for the US Postal Service for many years. He always put his family first. His passions were drag racing, camping, and scuba diving. He enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts and the Jacksonville swimming community. Chris was a kind man who would do anything for anyone at any time. He will be cremated and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date with details to follow.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020