Christopher DeGidio
1962 - 2020
DeGidio
Christopher Paul DeGidio, 58, died suddenly on April 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife Erin (Phillips) DeGidio, son Evan J. DeGidio, parents George J. DeGidio Sr. and Valrae (Schardin) DeGidio, sisters Betsy (Brad) Bonner and Jennifer DeGidio, nieces Dr. Kristen Bonner and Kendall Lloyd and nephews Connor and Carson Welch.
He was born in Milton, Fl on January 31, 1962, and settled in Jacksonville in 1975. Chris loved cars. He was a Certified Master Mechanic who worked for the US Postal Service for many years. He always put his family first. His passions were drag racing, camping, and scuba diving. He enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts and the Jacksonville swimming community. Chris was a kind man who would do anything for anyone at any time. He will be cremated and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date with details to follow.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so heartbroken over the sudden loss of my nephew Chris. Prayers for your strength and sending Love from our family. Mary (DeGidio) & Randy Koenig
Mary Koenig
Family
