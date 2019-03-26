|
|
LEY
Christopher Ley, 48, passed away March 21, 2019.
Christopher is survived by his loving wife, Jasmine; children, Jackson and Ryan; and many other loving family members and friends.
Family and friends will gather from 6:00 pm to 8:00
pm, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 3:00pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019 in St. Paul's Catholic Church of Jacksonville Beach with Reverend William Kelly as Celebrant.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 26, 2019