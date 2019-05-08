Services Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel 4801 SAN JOSE BLVD Jacksonville , FL 32207 (904) 737-7171 Resources More Obituaries for Christopher McAdams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christopher McAdams

Obituary Condolences McAdams

Christopher E. McAdams passed away unexpectedly on May 6th, 2019.

Chris, beloved son of James and Lucienne McAdams, was born on April 15, 1961 in Saint Augustine Florida. He was the second son of three, between older brother James, and younger brother Alan. Forever in the middle, Christopher was always the peacemaker and was seldom without a sweet smile on his face and a little mischief in his soul.

Born and raised in St. Augustine, Chris attended St. Joseph Academy. He received a bachelor's degree in physics from Jacksonville University, a bachelor's in mechanical engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology, and a master's degree in industrial engineering from North Carolina State University. He was a founding member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at Jacksonville University. Immediately following graduation, Chris was offered a position as a Mechanical Engineer with the US Navy in Pensacola Florida. When the opportunity arose to come work for the Navy in Jacksonville, Christopher jumped at the chance to move closer to home and family while leveraging his skills in his chosen profession. His current position was as a Process Engineering Supervisor.

His many hobbies included but were by no means limited to: collecting antiques, auto restoration, painting, researching family genealogy, and ballroom dancing, the last of which is how he met his wife, June, with whom he started his most important journey.

On September 23rd, 1995, Chris was united in marriage to June Wingert at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church in Panama, Iowa. Three children were born to this union: Steven, Aaron and Nathaniel.

A devoted father, Chris shared his love of creating and engineering with his three sons, spending hours together building, working on home restoration projects and tinkering. He loved reading and had a lifelong passion for learning. Never intimidated by a new project, Chris could find a solution to almost any problem and, as an avid conversationalist, he loved sharing his knowledge with others.

It was in Jacksonville that he became an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Riverside where he served as a member of the Parish Council, on the School Carnival Committee, and as a member and president of the Holy Name Society. Always involved in church projects, he led efforts from organ renovation to regular Saturday cleanups, and was considered by the Ladies Guild as an honorary member for his tireless involvement. His work extended to the school, assisting the teachers with science projects, and even building a dinosaur replica for one of the classrooms.

Christopher is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, June McAdams; sons Steven (Victoria), Nathaniel, and Aaron McAdams; parents James and Lucienne McAdams; and brothers James and Alan (Pamela) McAdams.

Chris was a respected colleague, a loving husband, father, son, and brother, as well as a friend to all. He will be dearly missed.

There will be a visitation at St Paul's Catholic Church, Friday, May 10 from 5-7pm. with a Rosary at 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Paul's, Saturday May 11 at 10am.

The McAdams would like to thank family and friends for their love, support, prayers and kind gestures. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Paul's Catholic School and Church or the .

Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries