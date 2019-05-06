|
|
Christopher Powell Graham
1/13/1961-4/13/2019
Christopher died peacefully in his sleep on April 13, 2019, at the age of 58.
He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret Ann Graham and his father Dewane Lee Graham in that order. He is survived by a daughter and two siblings.
Chris graduated from Kiowa HS in Colorado. He worked in natural gas until moving to Orlando, FL in the early '90s. He moved to Jacksonville, FL a few years later.
Chris enjoyed being an active "son" of the American Legion, post 283. He loved fishing and hunting.
A Celebration of Life will be at the American Legion, post 283, Sat., May 25 from 2-3pm.
Chris was a good soul and will be greatly missed. You can rest in peace now brother.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on May 6, 2019