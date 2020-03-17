|
|
Read
Christopher Michael Read passed away peacefully at his home in Avondale on Sunday, March 1, 2020, after a brief illness. Mike was born to Edrei and Paul Read on August 13, 1952, in Ocala, Florida. His family relocated to Jacksonville when he was a teenager and he would make it his lifetime home. He was an avid surfer as a young man and enjoyed cycling all his life, as well as adventuring on gas-powered two-wheel transportation whenever possible just for fun! He loved the mountains in the fall and fishing at Pass-a-Grille in the summer. He cared tenderly for his precious neighbors and the delicate blooms in his garden. In later years he made weekly trips to his favorite spots in Gainesville: feeding the ducks in the duck pond, enjoying tunes at Sound Ideas, books at Goering's, and lunch at Hogan's Great Sandwiches. He had a sincere appreciation of the natural world and a deep abiding faith in the Creator of all things. Above all, he embraced the joy of music and perfected the art of listening. Mike was a meek but brilliant man, and all who knew him will miss his generosity, conversation, and devoted friendship. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sister, Anne Harrison Pratt of Telluride, Colorado.
Arrangements are being handled by Naugle Funeral Home.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020