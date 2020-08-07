1/1
Christopher "Mark" Rooney
1989 - 2020
ROONEY
Christopher "Mark" Rooney was unexpectedly taken from us in a tragic car accident on his way home from work, August 3, 2020. He was born April 11, 1989, to Carisia and Michael. Mark was one of four brothers, Anthony, Spencer, and Stephen, with whom he shared countless adventures. He was planning to marry the love of his life, Heather, in the fall of 2021 with honeymoon plans to travel across the country in the campervan that they were restoring together.
Being innately gifted with his hands, Mark was a professional mechanic for the City of Jacksonville and selflessly fixed cars and toys for anyone in need. He enjoyed traveling, camping, bringing everyone together, and playing the bongos. As a faithful member of Celebration Church, Mark put Love and God first, which was apparent through his unbounded kindness and regular acts of service. We remember Mark's noble heart and tireless generosity to his family, friends, and even complete strangers. He would want us to love and cherish and care for each other through these difficult times.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mark Rooney Scholarship Fund at http://qrco.de/markrooney.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
9046419755
