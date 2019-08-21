|
Foster
Walter (Chuck) Foster passed away suddenly on August 16, 2019, with his wife, Heather by his side. Chuck was charismatic, generous, fun-loving, and larger than life. Chuck, son of Ruth and Walter Foster, spent his entire life in Jacksonville. After graduating Wolfson High School in 1968, he served in the Florida Air National Guard from 1970-1976 in law enforcement. Chuck began his distinguished and successful career as a licensed general contractor in 1971. In 1985, he was one of the founders of Stellar. As Senior Vice President of Construction, he was responsible for much of the design-build firm's success during his tenure. The company renovated and expanded Epping Forest Yacht and Country Club, and it became one of the largest ammonia refrigeration contractors in the nation. In each of its first three years, Chuck's firm's annual revenues doubled. The award-winning Jacksonville firm Chuck helped found now is one of the largest design-firms in the nation, and it has an international presence. Chuck also was the Owner and President of The Chuck Foster Company, which performed design and construction.
Chuck had many other talents, passions, and interests. He loved the outdoors. He was an expert fisherman and boater. An excellent marksman, he hunted in the United States, Africa, Canada, and South America. Chuck also was a Master Chef in the kitchen and on the grill, much to the delight of his many friends and family. He had a lifelong passion for music, including composing songs, playing the guitar, and singing. He loved playing Santa Claus for the Boys and Girls Club and raising funds for the Boy Scouts of America.
Chuck was also engaged in the community in other ways. He was a former Commodore of Epping Forest Yacht Club, a former member of the Pelican Yacht Club, a former President of the Jacksonville Gun Club and was a member of the St. Augustine Gun Club.
Chuck is survived by his loving and devoted wife Heather Snow Foster, his son Joe Foster, his daughter Missy Foster, his granddaughter Rachel Foster, his brother Ron Foster Sr. (Beverly), brother-in-law Tom Snow (Estella), brother-in-law John Snow (Cindy), sister-in-law Leslie Snow (Sean), sister-in-law Stefanie Snow (Jeff) and many nieces and nephews.
Chuck was one of a kind and he will be remembered as someone who would do anything to help and support his family, friends and others in need. He will be greatly missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at San Jose Episcopal Church, 7423 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32217. A Reception will follow at Epping Forest Yacht Club, 1830 Epping Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32217.
