1/1
Chywana Hunter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chywana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hunter
Celebration Service for Mrs. Chywana Hunter will be 10:00 AM Friday, July 3, 2020, at Greater Harvest Christian Fellowship, Pastor Johnny Legons. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service will be attended by immediate family only. The viewing will be at The Soutel Chapel, Thursday, from 5 – 7:00 PM. Interment at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved