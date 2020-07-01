Hunter
Celebration Service for Mrs. Chywana Hunter will be 10:00 AM Friday, July 3, 2020, at Greater Harvest Christian Fellowship, Pastor Johnny Legons. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service will be attended by immediate family only. The viewing will be at The Soutel Chapel, Thursday, from 5 – 7:00 PM. Interment at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
