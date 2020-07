Claire Azar

AZARClaire Marie Azar, age 85, passed away on July 16, 2020. She was born February 1, 1935 in Jezzine, Lebanon to Naim Azar and Emily Berty.She was devoted to her family, church and work.Claire is survived by her sister, Sister Marie Rene Azar SSJ and many nephews and nieces.Claire was preceded in death by her parents Naim and Emily Azar, her brother Victor Azar Sr. and her sisters Jeanette, Marie, Louise and Sister Mary Victor SSJ.Claire loved football and cheering for her favorite team Notre Dame.She also had a love for all of God's creatures.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com