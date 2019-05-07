Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for CLaire Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLaire Clark

Obituary Condolences

CLaire Clark Obituary
CLARK
Claire Radoslovich Clark, age 87, of Arbor Terrace Ponte Vedra Beach, FL passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mayo Hospital Jacksonville. Her cause of death was a paralyzing stroke.
Claire was an artist and a New Yorker, known for her glazed clay figurative sculptures. She held degrees from Bennington College and Cranbrook Academy of Art as well as a Master's from Columbia Teachers College, and was a graduate Associate at U of Oregon.
She won numerous awards, and was exhibited in New York with the Art Students League (a life member), the Salamagundi Club, Pen & Brush Inc, Nat'l Assoc of Women Artists (NAWA) and online at New York Art World ((https://www.newyorkartworld.com/gallery/clark.html ).
Claire was the daughter of the late architects Kate (nee Hall) and Mike Radoslovich. She is survived by her sister, Maria Radoslovich Cox of Ponte Vedra Beach and other family members.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11th at Palms Presbyterian Church, 3410 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250, 904-246-6427.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home..
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now