Claire Radoslovich Clark, age 87, of Arbor Terrace Ponte Vedra Beach, FL passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mayo Hospital Jacksonville. Her cause of death was a paralyzing stroke.

Claire was an artist and a New Yorker, known for her glazed clay figurative sculptures. She held degrees from Bennington College and Cranbrook Academy of Art as well as a Master's from Columbia Teachers College, and was a graduate Associate at U of Oregon.

She won numerous awards, and was exhibited in New York with the Art Students League (a life member), the Salamagundi Club, Pen & Brush Inc, Nat'l Assoc of Women Artists (NAWA) and online at New York Art World ((https://www.newyorkartworld.com/gallery/clark.html ).

Claire was the daughter of the late architects Kate (nee Hall) and Mike Radoslovich. She is survived by her sister, Maria Radoslovich Cox of Ponte Vedra Beach and other family members.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11th at Palms Presbyterian Church, 3410 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250, 904-246-6427.

