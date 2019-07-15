Gardner

Clara Ramsey Gardner, 88, St. Augustine, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away July 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Kinston, North Carolina, daughter of the late Walter Lee and Hazel Ramsey, and had resided in Jacksonville for many years before moving to St. Augustine 18 years ago. She had worked as a bookkeeper for her husband's construction company until her retirement. Clara loved to knit as well as make chocolates for everyone. She was a member of Crescent Beach Baptist Church and belonged to the group called Knit Wits. She was a loving wlfe, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday July 18, 2019 at Crescent Beach Baptist Church, with Dr. David Beauchamp officiating. A visitation, beginning at 5:30, will precede the services.

Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in her memory to the Crescent Beach Baptist Church Building Fund or to Vitas Hospice.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jerry Gardner, a son, Barry Gardner, and a brother, Walter Lee Ramsey, Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Beauchamp (David), Wanda Logan Ray (Steve), all of St. Augustine; sister, Faye Horton, West Palm Beach; grandchildren, Lauren Terrell (Billy), St. Augustine, Jarret Gardner (Courtney), Atlanta, GA, Joseph Logan III (Jennifer), Jacksonville, Brittany Steigner (Josh), Omaha, NE; and 15 great-grandchildren.

St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

