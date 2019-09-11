|
OUR ETERNAL LOVE…Clara B. Johnson, 84, transitioned September 1, 2019. She was born in Bristol, Florida (Liberty County) on September 11, 1934 to the late Ollie Beckwith & Mary Jane Dawson Beckwith. GOD IS OUR REFUGE…Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 1735 Leonid Road. THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME…Interment will take place in her hometown also on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at Watson Cemetery in Sweetwater, 8235 MLK Road NW, Bristol, Florida. Family will fellowship at St. Stephens A.M.E. Church, 8172 MLK Road NW, Bristol, Florida, in the Fellowship Hall after the interment. Professional arrangements provided by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019