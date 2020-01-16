|
|
Kiesler
Clara Ann Van Arsdale Kiesler, 87, of Jacksonville, FL died January 15, 2020 at home.
She was a native of Louisville, KY and was a graduate from Ahren's Trade School. She worked as a buyer for Stewart's Department Store. She was a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. After raising four children Clara and Jim moved to Jacksonville, FL with the L&N railroad. She attended Christ the King Catholic Church in Jacksonville and was an active member of the L&N Women's Auxiliary. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crafting, reading and spending time at their beach condo.
Clara is preceded in death by her brothers LeRoy Van Arsdale, Virgil Scott Van Arsdale, and William Stanley Van Arsdale. She is survived by her husband, James Louis Kiesler Sr.; sons, James Louis Kiesler, Jr. (Wanda) of Indianapolis, IN and Gary Wayne Kiesler (Cherie) of Sarasota, FL; daughters, Kay Frances Kiesler of Nashville, TN and Elizabeth Ann Kiesler Poole (Jim) of Houston, TX; six grandchildren Jaime, Nick, Andy, Alex, Claire and Emily and five great grandchildren Kaitlyn, Connor, Tyler, Juliet and Emma.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Haradge-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Clara's name may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL, 32257.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020