Clara Soo
1921 - 2020
SOO
Clara Eva Theresa Dawidiak Soo, 99, went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020, in St. Augustine, FL. She was born in 1921 in Muskegon, MI, and married John Y. C. Soo in 1950 in Washington, D.C. They lived in Newark, NJ; Irwin, PA; Las Vegas, NV; and Pittsburgh, PA; before settling in Atlantic Beach, FL, in 1972.
Clara attended Washington Bible College in Washington, D. C. She taught Child Evangelism Good News Clubs in PA, and children's Sunday School classes and Children's Church at Neptune Baptist in Neptune Beach, FL. Later, she taught a ladies' Sunday School class. Clara loved studying God's Word daily. She marked her Bible with many highlights and notes.
Clara worked in real estate in the beaches area. She made many trips to China with her husband John and members of the family. Clara was a faithful servant of God and a loyal family member. She will be greatly missed!
Clara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, John Y.C. Soo (2005); parents (Peter Dawidiak and Anna Szpieg Dawidiak); brother (Joe Dawidiak); sisters (Tillie Dawidiak and Mary Ellison); and nephew (Paul Christensen). Clara is survived by daughter, Dominie Soo (Don) Bush; son, Daniel (Nancy) Soo; grandchildren, John Gordon (Amy) Soo and Katherine Hope Soo; and nephews, Charles Corbin, Patrick Corbin, Sabin (Linda) Ellison, and Chet Ellison.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, at Neptune Baptist Church, 407 3rd St., Neptune Beach, FL. The viewing will be held at 1:00 p.m. The burial will follow in Beaches Memorial Park.
Memorial donations can be made to The Salvation Army, 1221 Shonat St., Muskegon, MI 49442. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
01:00 PM
Neptune Baptist Church
SEP
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Neptune Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
