Robinson
Homegoing Service for Deacon Clarence Robinson will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM at The Soutel Chapel.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, service will be attended by immediate family only. Entombment at Edgewood Cemetery. J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services.
View full obit @ jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Homegoing Service for Deacon Clarence Robinson will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM at The Soutel Chapel.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, service will be attended by immediate family only. Entombment at Edgewood Cemetery. J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services.
View full obit @ jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 12 to May 14, 2020.