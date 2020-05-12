Clarence Robinson
Robinson
Homegoing Service for Deacon Clarence Robinson will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM at The Soutel Chapel.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, service will be attended by immediate family only. Entombment at Edgewood Cemetery. J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
