Williams
Mr. Clarence Williams, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL quietly slipped away to be with God Saturday, July 4, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Willians will take place Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm from the Rutledge Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Rev. Bishop Terrell Beard officiating; Public visitation will take place THURSDAY at Funerals By TS Warden, 4315 North Main Street, Jacksonville, FL from 4:00-7:00 pm. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we're asking that ALL guests please wear a Face Mask.
