Clarice Maxey
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Clarice Greek Maxey


1929 - 2019
Clarice Greek Maxey Obituary
Maxey
Clarice Greek Maxey, passed away September 11, 2019, at The Terrace of Jacksonville.
Mrs. Maxey was born in New Smyrna Beach, Florida on December 29, 1929, to Charles and Ruth Robbins. She graduated from Landon High School in the class of 1947. Mrs. Maxey began her career at the Credit Bureau of Jacksonville and later worked for Amtrak and Bealls.
Mrs. Maxey was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Joe Greek; her second husband, James (Jay) Maxey and her brother, William (Robby) Robbins. She is survived by a son, David Greek; a daughter, Susan Ebey; a brother, James Robbins and a sister, Margaret Robbins Brant. Also surviving her are her grandsons, Hunter Greek, and Kyle Haimowitz; her granddaughter, Alura Horn and her great-grandchildren, Shawn Horn and Karen Horn.
We express our gratitude to Clarice's caregivers Kim Waters and Annette Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Maxey's name to the . Condolences & remembrances may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd. S. The family will receive friends for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
Private interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
