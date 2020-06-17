Wynn
Funeral services for Mrs. Clarice Kay Wynn, 77, widow of Walter R. Wynn, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., with Pastor Randy N. Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Born Feb. 6, 1943, in Jacksonville, FL, to Velma and Sidney Dill, Mrs. Wynn died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Jacksonville. She was retired as co-owner of Wynn's Nursery and was a member of Faith Family Fellowship. Survivors include 3 daughters, Tammy Wynn (Larry) Holley of Lake City, FL, Holly Wynn (Eric) King, and Heidi Wynn ( Benny) Raulerson, both of Jacksonville; a son, Christopher R. (Jessica) Wynn of Jacksonville; a brother, Wayne (Deborah) Dill of Bradenton, FL; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends, at the funeral home, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.