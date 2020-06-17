Clarice Kay Wynn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clarice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wynn
Funeral services for Mrs. Clarice Kay Wynn, 77, widow of Walter R. Wynn, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., with Pastor Randy N. Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Born Feb. 6, 1943, in Jacksonville, FL, to Velma and Sidney Dill, Mrs. Wynn died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Jacksonville. She was retired as co-owner of Wynn's Nursery and was a member of Faith Family Fellowship. Survivors include 3 daughters, Tammy Wynn (Larry) Holley of Lake City, FL, Holly Wynn (Eric) King, and Heidi Wynn ( Benny) Raulerson, both of Jacksonville; a son, Christopher R. (Jessica) Wynn of Jacksonville; a brother, Wayne (Deborah) Dill of Bradenton, FL; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends, at the funeral home, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved