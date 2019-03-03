Home

Clarice Wheeler Davis, age 80, passed away on March 1, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Services will be held on Monday, March 4, at 11:00 am, Guerry Funeral Home, Macclenny, FL.
Her parents were the late Charlie and Lessie Wheeler. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bud Davis; sons Jason (Tami) Davis and Scott Davis; granddaughters, Brittany and Kristy and great grandson, Trinton; sister Willi Belle Wheeler Booth and brother, Charlie (Ann) Wheeler, Jr. She was a 1957 graduate of Andrew Jackson HS. Clarice was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who will be forever missed and loved. In lieu of flowers, donation be made to Community Hospice and the Parkinson's Foundation.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 3, 2019
