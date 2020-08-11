McPhail
Clark McPhail, 89, of Green Cove Springs, Florida, died on August 3, 2020, of natural causes. He is survived by his children Kathy (David), Carol, Carl (Lynne), grandchildren Jake, WIll (Alyssa), Michael and Jay, and great-grandson Luke. He was predeceased by his daughter Michelle. He was widowed after 49 years of marriage to Diane Retzlaft McPhail and was fortunate to find love again for over 11 years with Pat Bruce McPhail. Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Clark was a proud former Marine, Navy Chaplain, and Lutheran minister who devoted his life to his Lord and Savior. Clark loved playing tennis and basketball, sailing, traveling, and spending time with friends from coast to coast. Clark was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing books and time with his neighbors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Lutheran World Relief, Advent Lutheran Church in Orange Park, FL, or a charity of your choice
.
