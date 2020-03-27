Home

Claude E. Bagwell Obituary
Bagwell
It is with deep, deep sorrow that I announce the loss of Claude E. Bagwell on Mar. 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 3, 1931, in Miami, FL.
He was a Navy veteran and a structural engineer who worked for the City of Jacksonville as Chief of Building and Zoning at City Hall prior to retiring. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Claude was preceded in death by his twin brother, Tommy. His survivors are his partner Pat White and her children, Eric Paulsen, Linda Paulsen, and Jackie Mathis, his nephews Scott Bagwell (Lori), Christopher Bagwell (Becky), sister-in-law Barbara, and his dog Sandy. He will be sorely missed, and never forgotten.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020
