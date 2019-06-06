|
Rocheleau
Claude H Rocheleau, aka "Rocky"
On May 30, 2019, Claude Rocheleau passed peacefully at the age of 82 in Jacksonville, FL. Born in Leominster, MA, June 11, 1936, to the late Hermogene & Leona (Giroux) Rocheleau. He had 12 siblings. Claude is survived by 4 children Terese & Mark Rogers, Laura & Ray Evans, Eugene Rocheleau & Charlotte Briglin. He has 10 grandchildren, 9 Great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild. He served in the US Navy and retired as a Master Chief. Claude celebrated life and chose to memorialize his life while living. He chose cremation and his ashes spread at sea by the US Navy. Memorial contributions made to s.
