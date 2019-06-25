Resources More Obituaries for Claudette Gerhold Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Claudette Gerhold

Claudette Gerhold passed away peacefully among family on June 25th in Jacksonville, Florida after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born Ruth Claudette Allen on June 13, 1939, in Dublin, Georgia, to Claude and Gladys Allen. Claudette graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1958 and married Jack T. O'Brien in 1959.

In addition to raising three boys, Claudette also helped found and manage The Crown Craftsman Gallery, which showcased the work of local artists in the 1970s and 80's, including her own. Claudette was an accomplished potter and weaver. Through the gallery, she met and eventually married her second husband Paul Gerhold, who is also an accomplished artist. During their 35 year marriage, they collaborated to create a diverse body of award-winning ceramics, mostly in Raku. From the late 1980s through the 2000s, they traveled the United States, showing their work at the most prestigious art shows in the country. Their bucolic home in central Florida is filled with art and was the nexus of their lives. The home is located on 80 acres that include two lakes and some of the oldest Live Oaks in the state. This was the setting for many gatherings of family and friends, which always included Claudette's southern cooking.

Claudette had many gifts. She always found the good in others and used this quickly to create a connection with everyone she met. She inspired others by being inspired herself. A table setting, picking flowers, a walk in the woods or finding the perfect design to cover another one of Paul's ceramic forms, all inspired Claudette to use her gift of a discerning eye and good taste.

Quinn O'Brien said of his Grandmother, who he called Gordy; "You have always inspired me and have been one of the largest influences in my life."

Claudette is survived by her devoted and loving husband Paul E.J. Gerhold, brother Brant C. Allen, oldest son Allen T. O'Brien and his wife Melanie and their two sons Quinn and Beau, her youngest son Douglas J. O'Brien and his wife Linda. She is predeceased by her middle son Mark C. O'Brien who passed in 2011.

