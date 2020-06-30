Claudia Brosky Wright
Wright
Claudia Brosky Wright. We sadly announce the passing of our beloved Claudia on June 27, 2020.
She was born in Jacksonville, Florida on December 30, 1948, to William S and Norene Minchew Brosky. She worked for the Western Electric Company. After professing her belief in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior she was baptized in the Baptist faith at Westside Baptist Church on May 15, 2011. Claudia was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her beloved husband, James Fred Wright, her son, James William Wright, and her daughter, Laura Lynn Wright. She is also survived by her sisters Sandra Lee ( Mike), Eileen Adams (Steve), and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm with viewing at 1:00 pm, prior to the service. Interment will be near her parents in Riverside Memorial Park, Jacksonville, Florida.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
