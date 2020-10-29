Dellinger
Claudia Carter Dellinger - Born 03/30/1947 in Jacksonville passed 10/28/2020 after a lengthy illness.
She is predeceased by her son Kip Hunsicker and her daughter Jana Pashia. She is survived by her life partner Dottie Gallaher, sister & brother-in-law Barbara & Earl Gamblin, sons Adam & Drew Hunsicker, adopted son & wife Michael & Dana Gallaher and 7 grandchildren. She brought joy and happiness to all who knew her. She was an active advocate for the protection and care for ALL animals.
