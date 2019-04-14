SMITH

Mr. Clawson Harvey Smith, 77 of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Mr. Smith was born July 26, 1941 in Jacksonville to parents George and Eva (Parrish) Smith. Clawson grew up on the Southside of Jacksonville where he attended local schools and served in the United States Marine Corps. He had many professions; fence installer, auto body man, fire brick layer, and his family business, C & L Landscapes. His wife, Shirley Smith, grandson, Leslie Smith, Jr., parents, George and Eva Smith, all preceded him in death. Survivors are his son, Leslie Smith, George Smith (Kim) and daughter Tana Hamburger (Mark). Also surviving him are his grandchildren, George Jr., Courtney, Tessa, Carlton, Tristyn, Ashley, and Aaron, and great grandchildren, Mason, Wyatt, Sawyer, Blakeleigh and Bristol.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at First Black Creek Baptist Church, 3904 SR 16 W Penney Farms, with David Smith officiating. The family will hold a time of visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery 4801 San Jose Boulevard Jacksonville at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements under the care of Helm-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1811 Idlewild Avenue, SR 16, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. 904-284-9696. www.helmgallagherfh.com Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary