Janette Newman, 88 years of age passed away to heaven on January 11, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida after a long battle with dementia. Janette was born August 11,1931 in Fayette, Alabama to John and Katy Rasberry She is survived by her son Gary Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack and daughter Debbie. Janette is loved and will be missed by her family. Brother in law Edwin and his wife Elizabeth Newman. Her son Gary Newman his wife Sandra Newman, grandchildren, Heather and finance Luther Bailey , Kevin Newman his wife Josephine and their children Annabelle, Anastasia and Jack. She is also remembered by many extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will take please on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Parkwood Baptist Church 7900 Lonestar Road at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home 940 Cesery Blvd, 32211 904-744-8422
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020