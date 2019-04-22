MATTOX

Clifford Bennett Mattox, 88 of Bradenton, FL went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 13, 2019.

Clifford was born March 12, 1931 in Jacksonville, FL and was the son of the late Watson H. Mattox and Mary Edith Duncan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mary Frances Wall, his son, Robert, two brothers, Roy and Earl and one sister, Ruby Lutzen.

Clifford is survived by his children, Cliff and wife Becky, Mike and wife Chris, Kathleen Mattox (wife of Robert), and Mary Duncum and husband Allen; grandchildren, Gene, Stacy, Mary and husband Alan, John and wife Emily, Alison and husband Aaron, Paige and husband Daniel, Karen and husband Chris, and Alex; and great-grandchildren, Savanah, Brendan, Saria, Robert, Jackson, Mattox, Coraline and Elizabeth.

Clifford was a loving husband and father and served his Lord as a bi-vocational pastor for most of his adult life. He retired from his final pastoral ministry after serving for 11 years at North 14th Street Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Ellenton, 1707 36th Ave. E., Palmetto, FL on April 25, 2019 at 7 P.M.

Funeral services will be at Yulee Baptist Church, 85971 North Harts Rd., Yulee, FL. on April 27, 2019 with viewing at 10 A.M. and celebration at 11 A.M. followed by interment at Green Pine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Ellenton, 1707 36th Ave. East, Palmetto, FL 34221 Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary