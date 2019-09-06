|
|
Smith
Clifton Smith of Jacksonville FL born March 31, 1943, in Wilmington, NC, passed away August 31, 2019. Cliff is survived by his wife Patricia (Patsy), daughter Laurie Lee, Brothers William (Theresa), Lee (Darleen). He is predeceased by parents Edmond and Sarah, son Clay, Sister Anne McCarley.
He was a veteran, retired from CSX and enjoyed many sports.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019