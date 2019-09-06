Home

Clifton Smith

Clifton Smith Obituary
Clifton Smith of Jacksonville FL born March 31, 1943, in Wilmington, NC, passed away August 31, 2019. Cliff is survived by his wife Patricia (Patsy), daughter Laurie Lee, Brothers William (Theresa), Lee (Darleen). He is predeceased by parents Edmond and Sarah, son Clay, Sister Anne McCarley.
He was a veteran, retired from CSX and enjoyed many sports.
For additional information please visit www.pattersonfuneralservice.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
