REVELS
Clyde Franklin Revels, JR passed away July 17th, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida and grew up in Lakewood. Clyde was a local restaurant owner and after retirement, worked in hardware at his local Walmart. He loved to fish and hunt. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Tuttle Revels, three daughters, Julie Baer (Mike), Cristy DeWitt (Mark), Kelly Cutter (Kevin) and his stepson Chris Centorani. He has 11 Grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers George (Bunny) and Charlie (Maureen) along with numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Clyde's life on Monday, July 29th at 11 am at Naugle Funeral home, Hendricks Ave. Please sign the guestbook @ www.nauglefuneral.com<http://www.nauglefuneral.com>
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 22 to July 23, 2019