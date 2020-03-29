Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Alphonso West Mortuary
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 766-9671
Clydia Kelley
Clydia Mae Kelley


1913 - 2020
Clydia Mae Kelley Obituary
Mrs. Clydia Mae Kelley, 106, Centenarian and former Jacksonville resident, passed away peacefully March 23, 2020, in Douglasville, GA. A native of Baxley, GA, she resided in Jacksonville for many years. She was predeceased by the love of her life, SFC Carlos Kelley. Survivors include 17 nieces; 12 nephews; a number of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Kelley was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. A private funeral service celebrating her life was held, 11 AM, SATURDAY, March 28, 2020, with Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements by ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671 alphonsowestmortuary.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 29, 2020
