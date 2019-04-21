OEHLER

Col (Ret) Earl Paul Oehler, 89, died April 1, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Bernard Oehler, his 2 Sons, Scott (Marci), Gregg (Debbie), 3 Grandchildren, Kelly, Carrie (Steven) Wilson, Wayne, 2 Great Grandchildren, and many loving nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his Mother & Step Father Lois & Ucal Godwin and his biological Father, Earl P. Oehler Sr. He retired from AT&T with 38 years' service and from the Florida National Guard with 37 active years. He was a Korean Veteran serving 1951 - 1953 and a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and Jones Business College. Two of the highlights of his retirement years were fishing out of Suwannee, FL on the TBob and serving as a volunteer with the Youth Diversion Office for the Clay County State's Attorney's Office. He was an active member of Orange Park Presbyterian Church and a regular at the Men's Wednesday Morning Bible Study Breakfast followed by the Holy Huddle Prayer Group.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 2:00 pm at Orange Park Presbyterian Church, 1905 Park St., Orange Park, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the OPPC Clothes Closet or to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257.

